Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ choreographer teases dance routine for ‘TTPD’ song

Taylor Swift will resume the ‘Eras Tour’ from May 9 in Paris, France

Clues that Taylor Swift is bringing her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, to the Eras Tour keep piling up.

Jan Ravnik, who is a choreographer on The Eras Tour, shared a video to his Instagram on Sunday, showcasing his new choreography for the TTPD track, So Long, London.

The evocative routine, performed with his dance partner, Audrey Case, narrated the story of a troubled couple, reflecting the heartbreaking lyrics of Swift’s ballad.

“Imagine this on the Eras Tour,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

But this isn’t the only hint that has fans eager in anticipation.

The international pop sensation, 34, has not directly confirmed whether or not she’ll deliver the first ever live performance of the recently-released album when she resumes The Eras Tour on May 9 in Paris, France.



However, the queen of Easter Eggs and clues has certainly dropped various hints that she’ll be changing the track list of The Eras Tour in honour of her new record-breaking album.

Previously, she took to her YouTube channel to share some BTS footage of rehearsals, where fans noticed several never-before-seen details, such as the dancers dressed in top hats and canes and a white guitar and microphone set for a sit-down performance, which she hasn’t done yet on the tour.

There was even a blink-and-you’ll miss it moment showing Swift leaning against a “TTPD” sign.