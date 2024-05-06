Priyanka Chopra opens up about becoming daughter Malti's 'safe space'

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her motherhood phase

Priyanka Chopra shared she wants to be her daughter Malti Marie's 'safe space.'

In conversation with India Today, the internationally celebrated artist shared her mother, Madhu Chopra's advice after embracing motherhood.

The Citadel actress said, "I think children are not born to us, they are born through us to have their own lives."

She added, "And that's how my parents raised me and my mom raised me. And, you know, she always said that I'm your safe space."

Priyanka continued, "That's what I want to be for Malti, her safe space, and let her do whatever she wants."

Previously, Priyanka's mother showered praises on her daughter for keeping a beautiful balance between her personal and professional life after the birth of Malti.

In an old interview with with India Today, she was asked to define Priyanka's role as a first-time mother, Madhu said, "She is an absolute superwoman."

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 and welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.