Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, and Selena Gomez shine in 'Emilia Pérez'

French Director's latest film explores gender identity.

In a cinematic feat akin to a rose blooming amidst a minefield, Jacques Audiard's latest film Emilia Pérez emerges as a remarkable tale of transformation and redemption set against the backdrop of Mexico's cartel underworld.

With a Palme d'Or already under his belt and a bold willingness to delve into a culture and language foreign to him, Audiard, known for acclaimed works like A Prophet, ventures into uncharted territory once more.

Pérez centers on the enigmatic Manitas del Monte, a formidable drug lord with a gritty demeanor and an unexpected revelation—he seeks to transition into a woman.

Audiard's daring exploration of Mexican cartels and gender identity adds a unique dimension to his filmmaking repertoire, marking Emilia Pérez as a daring and boundary-pushing addition to his body of work.

In latest film, starring Zoe Saldaña as the lawyer aiding Manitas in transitioning and Selena Gomez as the mother of their children, the narrative diverges from conventional expectations set by GLAAD and other LGBT advocates.

Despite this departure, the film emerges as a compelling portrayal challenging multiple stereotypes, owing to the remarkable performance by lead actress Karla Sofía Gascón, who embodies the complex character of Manitas/Emilia.

However, movie predominantly in Spanish, presents a distinct interpretation of this concept. It explores the notion of transforming the epitome of toxic masculinity into a woman, not in the vein of Griselda Blanco from "Cocaine Godmother," but in a manner that transcends the original aggressive persona.