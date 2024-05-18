Kate Middleton handling cancer treatment like a 'warrior'

Kate Middleton, who reveled her cancer diagnosis in March, is said to be handling the treatment like a "warrior" and focusing on her health.



However, some media outlets, citing insiders, claim the Princess of Wales's battle with cancer is becoming "more difficult" by the day as the future Queen suffers from some grueling effects of her treatment.

American tabloids have also claimed that Kate Middleton is reportedly going to "great lengths to hide" the discomfort she has been feeling while undergoing preventative chemotherapy.



However, Prince William and Kensington Palace have reveled that Kate is doing well.

There are also speculations and rumours that Kate is suffering hair loss and weight loss while battling an undisclosed form of cancer, which has left her out of the public eye.

Kate Middleton, in her heartfelt video message, pleaded with the public and the world to finally allow her and her family privacy as she's undergoing treatment.

Kate found about her cancer after major abdominal surgery in January. "At the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous," she said in the video.

The Princess revealed: "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."



Kate added that the news of her cancer diagnosis came as a "huge shock," noting that she and William were aiming to “manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she said. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

