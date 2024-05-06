Kristen Stewart shares 'thrilling' details of her directorial debut film

Kristen Stewart, who is all set to make her directorial debut with the feature film The Chronology of Water, gave a rare insight into her upcoming thrilling project.

In conversation with PORTER, the Twilight actress shared that the film "is about incest and periods and a woman violently repossessing her voice and body, and it is, at times, hard to watch ... but it’s gonna be a f***ing thrill ride."

It is pertinent to mention that the film is an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's 2011 memoir.

Kristen added, "I think people would want to see that, but then ... I think maybe people wanna watch movies about, like, Jesus and dogs."

Speaking about being the first-time director, the actress said, "It’s kind of a self-conscious thing to talk about because it’s hard to get anything made."

The actress shared, "I think it’s nice that, as I’ve gotten older, I would much prefer to tailor my experiences to result-oriented goals, versus, just, 'This is gonna feel good for me right now.'"

As per the synopsis of the book, The Chronology of Water, the story revolves around the "issues of gender, sexuality, violence and the family from the point of view of a lifelong swimmer turned artist."