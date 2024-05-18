How King Charles copes with side effect of his cancer treatment?

King Charles, who's putting on a brave face to win his battle with cancer, has experienced side effects of his treatment.

Prince William and Harry's father Charles has admitted of having very little effects of his treatment during his recent outing.

The monarch, who's set to travel to France in the first week of the next month, has revealed he's losing his sense of taste.

The 75-year-old let it slipped during his visit to the Army Flying Museum in Hampshire when British Army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck told the King that he lost his sense of taste while undergoing treatment for cancer last year.

King Charles responded as saying that the same thing happened to him, too.



How to cope with side effects of cancer treatment

Certain types of cancer and its treatment can change a patient’s sense of taste and smell, according to the American Cancer Society.

Lack of taste usually can go away after treatment ends, but the side effect could sometimes last longer.

The ACS, according to New York Post, recommends trying sugar-free lemon drops, gum or mints and seasoned foods with tart flavors, depending on whether someone notices a change in taste or smell.



The British King learned of his diagnosis in February after he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate. There, doctors discovered “a separate issue of concern” that requires treatment. Buckingham Palace later clarified that the cancer was not prostate cancer.

Charles spoke out about his cancer battle just days after going public with the news.



“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” he said in a message released by Buckingham Palace on February 10

King Charles's beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton is also undergoing preventative chemotherapy following her cancer she revealed on March 15 in an emotional video message.