Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reuniting? spotted at Orlando concert

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance rumors ignited during LA double date.

Kendall Jenner was spotted showing her support for Bad Bunny at the rapper's concert in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, May 17.

The reality TV star's attendance comes just a week after the pair were seen together at a Met Gala afterparty, and several months following their reported split in December 2023.

Videos posted to social media platform X captured Jenner in a black sweatshirt, hood up, situated in a special section of the concert.

In the footage, she appeared to be enjoying the music, bopping her head and swaying to the beat.

Their recent outing follows a week after they were photographed looking cozy at the Après Met 2 Met Gala afterparty.

According to an onlooker who spoke to PEOPLE, Jenner seemed joyful as she engaged in conversation with her former beau during the event.

According to a witness at WSA in downtown New York, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted enjoying each other's company at the event.

"They were sitting together, laughing and having the best time," the source revealed.

"They were very much enjoying each other's company, sitting close and whispering in each other's ears," the insider added, noting that Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was seen sipping Clase Azul Tequila at their table.

Before their reported split in December 2023, both were last seen together in public attending the official cast afterparty at L'Avenue in New York City, following his hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live.