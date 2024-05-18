Princess Anne appreciates 'shocking' Zara Tindall's daring move despite King Charles disapproval

Zara is very close to her uncle, King Charles, and other senior royals

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne and one of the oldest grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth, is known for being one of the more informal members of the Royal Family.

Although she is very close to her uncle, King Charles, and other senior royals, Zara does not hold a title and has never been a working member of the Firm. This status has given her the freedom to express herself more openly in public.

For instance, at 17, she decided to get a piercing—a typical choice for a regular teenager, but quite a bold move for a royal family member.

As reported in Hello Magazine, Zara was spotted sporting a tongue piercing - which may not be the usual fare the public expects to see from the famously formal royals - when she was just 17 years old, back in 1998.

Zara was first seen with the daring accessory at her uncle King Charles' 50th birthday - however by the following year, the magazine reports, the tongue piercing was gone.

"At least I didn't have it coming out of my nose, or anything," Zara said to Tatler Magazine years later in 2011, discussing her teenage style choice, and it has been reported that Princess Anne didn't mind her daughter's metallic accessory at all.

The Princess Royal, "unfazed by [Zara's] shocking new look, simply [asked] if her daughter could speak properly with her piercing."

Zara and her mother have always been close, and she currently lives on Anne's Gatcombe Park Estate, alongside her husband former England rugby player Mike. Tindall and their three children: Mia, Lena, and Lucas.