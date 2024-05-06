Prince Harry, Meghan Markle win title of 'American royals' for ditching UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who relocated to the US after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, have been warned against taking major risk with their shocking decision.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been issued new warning over their bombshell decision to visit Nigeria on the invitation of the country's chief of defence staff.

Meghan, who recently discovered she is also "43 per cent" Nigerian, has chosen not to accompany the Duke to the UK for his major milestone as he will celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games in London on May 8.



Lady C, Speaking to GBN America, claimed: "As for Nigeria, I think we are heading into very dangerous territory and I think that there is actually a comparable between the quasi-pseudo state royal visit that Harry and Meghan will be embarking upon.

"And let us note that they have announced that it is His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, notwithstanding the fact that he is not allowed to use the title His Royal Highness.

"So from the Nigerian end, this is going to be presented as a pseudo-royal, almost state visit."

She went on claiming that prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents are "begging for trouble" with the trip, and should "stay out" of royal visits in future.

Lady C branded Harry and Meghan as American royals for snubbing the UK, saying: "I think if this is a success, it's going to encourage them to do other visits of that nature. And then we'll have Harry and Meghan, the American royals, and then we'll have the Royal Family, the British royals."



However, she's "delighted" that the Duchess will stay away from the Invictus Games, adding if she joins it would become "a dog and pony show, where it's all about her and Harry".



"I'm glad that she's not going, so at least the focus will be on the Invictus Games and the cause, which of course, is the worthwhile cause of the injured veterans."