Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti mock love triangle rumour

Vittoria Ceretti, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Teyana Taylor recently spent the night out together

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti had the best response to rumours of a love triangle involving DiCaprio’s costar Teyana Taylor.

Though DiCaprio, 49, and Italian model Ceretti, 25, have been romantically linked since the summer of 2023, the Titanic star recently raised eyebrows on multiple occasions as he was seen getting cozy with Teyana Taylor – his co-star on an upcoming Paul Anderson film.

But the trio laughed off the online murmur with their most recent outing on Saturday, as DiCaprio took Ceretti as his date to Taylor’s “Dirty Rose” burlesque show at the Paradise Club at Times Squares EDITION Hotel in New York.

In videos obtained by the Daily Mail, the threesome were seen enjoying each other’s company; DiCaprio and Ceretti cuddled up to each other, unbothered by Taylor dancing provocatively right next to them.

Though the Titanic star has remained silent on the rumours, Taylor finally addressed the viral video that started them, showing DiCaprio and Taylor getting quite close to each other at the pre-Oscars party.

“Leo wore extensions for the movie and they were hurting him. I was literally helping him with his bun, Taylor told E! News in April, clarifying why she was whispering in DicCaprio’s ear and touching the side of his head.