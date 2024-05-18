Meghan Markle on next mission after Prince William, King Charles determination to stop her

William is absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in future

Meghan Markle is reportedly preparing for a major PR campaign for her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, according to a source.

The Duchess of Sussex has a "Summer of Love" planned, during which she will aim to attract new followers by appearing on various chat shows and podcasts, and by giving interviews to "specially selected" journalists.

At 42, Meghan hopes this effort will enhance her popularity in America.

The source explained: "This is going to be a full-on media blitz aimed at softening the public’s perception of her and driving online sales when her brand goes live." The insider is said to be closely linked to Meghan’s Hollywood agents WME.

The source also told Express.co.uk that Meghan and Harry are simultaneously in negotiations with Netflix to renew their contract next year. It is thought Meghan is set to front her own cookery show with a focus on exotic foods, recipe books, and kitchenware.

The products will also be available to viewers via her website. However, it is thought to be "extremely unlikely" the couple will be able to secure a deal anywhere near the $100 million, five-year deal they signed in 2020.

The source said: "Executives at Netflix are very interested in the notion of creating a new revenue stream for the company by linking Meghan’s show to commercial sales via American Riviera Orchard.

"They’re intrigued by the possibility of some kind of partnership agreement that could, potentially earn a lot of money for both parties. But, whatever deal is eventually concluded, the feeling is that it won’t come anywhere close to their original deal - at least, not to start with.

"The idea is that – as well as promoting her company via her TV show – she can build the brand into a powerhouse venture with the same level of financial success as that achieved by other celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba."

The pair are thought to currently have a net worth estimated to be in the region of more than half a billion dollars - but the source says Meghan knows her image needs to "soften" if she wants to replicate their success.

They explained the attempt to do just that will see Meghan embark on "something of a charm offensive this summer in which the duchess tries to reach new fans through a mini media blitz with outlets known to be friendly towards her."

They added that Meghan is hoping to flip the script with a "feel the love" sentiment as opposed to her and Harry’s "normally hard-nosed and often hot-headed way of handling publicity. It also means no further attacks on Harry’s family."

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the African country over the weekend to promote the Invictus Games. However, they've faced criticism for the trip, with some people dubbing it an unofficial royal tour.

Royal expert Tom Quinn has suggested the Prince of Wales isn't happy with the couple. Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, he claimed: "William is absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in future. Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him.