Brittany Mahomes accused of being 'fake and disloyal' to Taylor Swift

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, seemed to be forging a close friendship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.



However, recent reports suggest that the friendship may not be as solid as it seemed.

Insiders are raising questions about the nature of the relationship, with some hinting that Mahomes has been more eager than Swift to project a public image of their closeness.

The wife of Patrick, has raised eyebrows after appearing in an ad for Kim Kardashian's underwear brand, Skims, while Taylor has remained quite.

In the ad, she posed with her family in matching Christmas pajamas, sharing the promotional images on her personal Instagram with the caption, "The holidays start with Skims."

Swift and Kardashian have a long-standing rivalry that shows no signs of abating.

Her recent album even contains what appears to be a thinly veiled "diss track" aimed at her.

Sources tell DailyMail.com that the singer's friends found the Skims campaign "super strange."

One source stated, "It truly showed how loyal she is to her friends. And Brittany chose money over friendship, which says a lot."

Insiders suggest that her behavior could be driven by her desire to be more than just a "trophy wife" to an NFL star.

"She has tried so hard to insert herself into Swift's circle. She has wanted to be relevant for so long and finally found her in," said one source.

Another source went further, saying Brittany's collaboration with Skims "betrayal" speaks volumes about her character.

"She has too many red flags, and people are starting to see through her fake and bitchy persona," the source added. "She is an opportunist who is clearly not a girl's girl."