BTS' RM excites fans with release date of 'Right Place, Wrong Person'

RM previously debuted solo album 'Indigo; in December 2022

RM abuzz BTS fandom with excitement as his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, is set to release next month.

The BTS heartthrob is slated to release the new album globally at 1 p.m. on May 24 Seoul time, the band’s agency, Big Hit Music, revealed via BTS’ official social media accounts.

According to The Korean Times report on Friday, April 26, the agency offers insights into the album’s theme, describing, "The album explores the universal feeling of being an outsider, not fitting into the surrounding environment."

“It promises to resonate widely, addressing a common emotional experience," they alluded.

Moreover, Right Place, Wrong Person is comprised of 11 tracks, each featuring RM’s contribution in penning the lyrics.

The announcement was unveiled with a black and white teaser featuring chaotic sketches that piqued fans’ curiosity.

Soon after the news surfaced on social media, BTS ARMY rallied to X, formerly Twitter, to express their anticipation ahead of the release.

One fan eagerly shared, "Interesting, can't wait to vibe with RM's new solo album. The title already has me intrigued."

Another exclaimed, "WE ARE SO EXCITED [crying and purple heart emoji]."

"RM is coming [exploding head emoji]," the third user chimed in.

The leader of the widely acclaimed South Korean boy band previously showcased his solo talents with the debut album Indigo in December 2022, now fans are looking forward to his second album.