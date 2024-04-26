Rebel Wilson's memoir blocked in Australia due to Sacha Baron Cohen redactions

Rebel Wilson's memoir 'Rebel Rising' faces redaction in Australia.

Rebel Wilson has lost her legal battle to publish an unredacted version of her memoir "Rebel Rising" in Australia and New Zealand, due to a dispute with her former Grimsby co-star Sacha Baron Cohen.

The 44-year-old actress and comedian's book has already been released in the United States, but in Australia, the entire chapter containing allegations of inappropriate behavior by Cohen will be blacked out.

HarperCollins Australia, the book's publisher, confirmed the redaction, explaining, "For legal reasons, we have redacted one chapter in the Australian/New Zealand edition and included an explanatory note accordingly."

The chapter in question deals with alleged on-set misconduct by Cohen during the filming of Grimsby.

The publisher emphasized that the redacted chapter represents only a small portion of the larger story.

"That chapter is a very small part of a much bigger story, and we're excited for readers to know Rebel's story when the book is released on Wednesday, 8 May," HarperCollins added.

The chapter in Rebel Wilson's memoir, titled Sacha Baron Cohen and Other A**holes, which detailed alleged inappropriate behavior by Cohen on the set of the 2016 comedy, has been removed from the Australian edition following a legal battle.

A spokesperson for Cohen stated that this redaction represents a significant victory for the actor, indicating that the publisher, "did not fact-check this chapter in the book prior to publication" and took the "sensible but belated step of deleting Wilson's defamatory claims."