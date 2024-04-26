Emily Blunt criticizes influence of algorithms: ‘frustrates me’ and ‘hate that word’

Emily Blunt cites 'Oppenheimer' as an example of creative risk-taking.

Emily Blunt has expressed strong disapproval of algorithms playing a role in Hollywood decision-making, particularly when it comes to determining the success of a film.

In a Vanity Fair Italy cover story, Blunt spoke with co-star Ryan Gosling about her upcoming summer blockbuster, The Fall Guy, and criticized the idea of algorithms driving the creative process.

Using Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer as an example, Blunt explained that data-crunching practices likely wouldn't have supported a biopic with a three-hour runtime, an R-rating, and no action scenes.

"Some new things frustrate me: algorithms, for example," said Blunt. "I hate that fucking word, excuse the expletive! How can it be associated with art and content?

How can we let it determine what will be successful and what will not?" Blunt pointed out that projects like Oppenheimer might not fit the traditional algorithmic mold but can still become huge successes.

Ryan Gosling joined the conversation, noting that the reliance on algorithms can sometimes push creators to make more personal, human-centered projects.

"You can’t beat an algorithm at its job," he said. "And this, paradoxically, forces me to be more human, to choose ‘handmade’ projects like The Fall Guy, which is based on personal experiences, our footprints and our stories, which we poured into the characters."

Her critique underlines the tension between creativity and data-driven approaches in the film industry.

Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan, the three-hour biographical drama exceeded all expectations by grossing over $960 million at the global box office, making it the most successful biographical drama in history.

The film's success took many by surprise, given its dense subject matter and unconventional structure, featuring extensive use of black-and-white imagery and a heavy emphasis on dialogue.



