Winona Ryder recalls losing ‘a job’ over starring in 1988 classic ‘Heathers’

Winona Ryder on 'Heathers'

Winona Ryder recently reflected on the early backlash she faced for taking on the role of Veronica in Heathers.

Speaking to Elle UK, she revealed that her team strongly discouraged her from doing the film, warning it could end her career.

“They told me I would ‘never work again,’” she said.

That warning nearly came true.

Ryder admitted she lost a major role because of it, she was dropped from the 1990 crime comedy The Freshman, which starred Marlon Brando.

At the time, Ryder said, “They thought it was making fun of teen suicide. They were deeply offended and, yeah, they revoked the offer… I’m like, ‘I can’t work with Marlon Brando?’ I had to stand my ground. I wasn’t gonna apologize.”

While losing The Freshman was disappointing, it turned out to be the only fallout from her decision. Over time, Heathers became a cult classic and a standout moment in her filmography.

Ryder still holds it close to her heart. “I never turn off Heathers if it’s on. I know it basically by heart,” she shared.

Looking back, she recalled how intense the pressure was at the time.

In a past Harper’s Bazaar interview, she said her agent “literally got down on her knees” to convince her not to take the role. “She’s like, ‘Please, you’re gonna destroy any chance of a career.’ I think I made the right call,” Ryder said with confidence.

Heathers producer Denise Di Novi previously confirmed that making the film was seen as a risky move by many. Still, Ryder stood firm.

“She was so smart, very brave and unusual,” Di Novi told Variety. “Winona got obsessed with the script.” She even described Ryder, then just 15, as “amazing.”

Despite the initial resistance, Ryder’s bold choice to take on Heathers ultimately solidified her status as a daring and memorable actress, proof that trusting your instincts can sometimes change everything.