Taylor Swift speaks out after Travis Kelce goes Instagram official

Taylor Swift delighted her fans after giving a playful nod to Travis Kelce just a day after he finally made their romance Instagram official.

The 35 year old singer surprised followers on Friday when she shared an Instagram Story praising the new Adam Sandler film Happy Gilmore 2.

The movie features a brief but unforgettable cameo from Travis, who plays a hot headed maître d’.

In one scene, his character throws a tantrum and fires Oscar, a busboy played by Bad Bunny, who later becomes golfer Happy Gilmore’s caddy.

Near the end of the film, Travis reappears in a comedic fantasy sequence, tied up with honey smeared on him and a bear heading his way.

Taylor couldn’t resist mentioning the moment in her post. “Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie,” she wrote. “An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible,” adding a honey emoji that fans instantly linked to Travis’ scene.

Her post came after Travis shared a set of photos on Thursday showing the couple together for the first time on his Instagram.

However, the NFL star included shots of them dining out, skating on an ice rink, and laughing together in the snow.

The loved up pictures sent Swifties into a frenzy, with fans analyzing every detail, from Travis’ phone lock screen featuring Taylor to speculation about whether they could be engaged after she was seen in two white outfits.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public in September 2023 and since then, they have been capturing the public's eye.