‘Fantastic Four’ star Joseph Quinn spotted on date with model Amelia Zerbe

Joseph Quinn spotted in LA with new date

Joseph Quinn appears to be moving on after his reported split from Doja Cat earlier this year.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star, who plays the Human Torch, has reportedly been spotted using the exclusive dating app Raya, and it seems to have sparked something new.

He was recently seen out in Los Angeles with model Amelia Zerbe, with the two photographed at the iconic Chateau Marmont.

According to an eyewitness via The US Sun, the pair kept things lowkey during their night out.

“Joseph and Amelia were really low key and, when they left, they made sure they went separately,” the source shared.

“He went ahead and got into the car before Amelia joined him. It seemed like they were on a date, but were keen not for anyone to notice them.”

While his personal life draws attention, his professional life is just as busy.

Joseph is also gearing up for a major project, Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles biopic series.

He’ll be playing George Harrison in one of the four films, with co-stars Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Harris Dickinson as John Lennon.

Rehearsals are already underway, and Joseph spoke about the experience, saying, “We’ve had five weeks of rehearsal. It’s a fascinating process.” He added that working alongside his fellow castmates has been nothing short of inspiring.

“Being around those guys, Paul, Barry and Harris, I think that they are very deeply talented men, thoughtful men, good, hard workers. I’m very inspired by them and we’re all kind of going through this process together.”

Filming for the Beatles films is expected to kick off later this year, with Joseph returning to rehearsals by the end of summer.

With a new film in theaters, a potential new romance, and an ambitious role ahead, it seems Joseph Quinn is stepping into a transformative chapter in both his personal and professional life.