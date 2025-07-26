Gwyneth Paltrow, Astronomer’s ‘temporary’ spokesperson, takes dig at Coldplay scandal

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s ‘temporary’ spokesperson

Gwyneth Paltrow is now Astronomer’s surprise “temporary spokesperson” following a viral moment involving her ex-husband, Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Just days after Martin joked about an alleged affair between the company’s former CEO Andy Byron and ex-HR head Kristin Cabot during a Boston concert, Paltrow appeared in a lighthearted video on Astronomer’s LinkedIn page.

In the clip, Paltrow introduced herself as representing the company’s 300+ employees and cheekily addressed the surge in public interest.

One on-screen question asked, “OMG! What the actual f—,” which she sidestepped by cheerfully affirming, “Yes! Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow!”

With tongue firmly in cheek, she added, “We’ve been thrilled to see so many people suddenly interested in data workflow automation.”

She then pivoted to more business-focused messaging, responding to a question about how the team is coping by announcing, “Yes! There is still space available at our Beyond Analytics event this September!”

She ended the video by saying, “Thank you for your interest in Astronomer,” and affirmed the company’s focus on delivering results.

The original buzz began after Martin spotlighted Byron and Cabot on the jumbotron during the band’s July 16 performance, hinting at a relationship between the two.

The moment quickly spread online, prompting Byron—who is married—to resign as CEO on July 19. Cabot, also reportedly married, resigned a few days later.

Martin has only briefly addressed the situation, telling fans he hoped he “didn’t do something bad” by showing the pair onscreen. He shares two children, Apple and Moses, with Paltrow, who was married to the singer from 2003 to 2014.

Paltrow’s playful presence in the midst of the storm adds a dose of lightheartedness as the company navigates a highly publicized moment, turning viral curiosity into a chance to spotlight its brand and services.