Hilary Duff reacts to Matthew Koma comparing their marriage to Taco Bell

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, with tasteful humour.

Somewhere in his long tribute, Koma compared his marriage to Taco Bell.

"Being married to you is like eating Taco Bell in the late 90’s,” Koma wrote via his Instagram Story alongside a photo of the couple cutting cake at their wedding.

Duff responded shortly via an Instagram Story by reposting her husband's tribute with a hilarious comeback.

“It’s so hot being compared to Taco Bell. He always gets the assignment.”

Koma also aimed at trolls who once said the couple won't last long enough.

“6 years my wifey. And they said we wouldn’t make it. Literally everyone said, ‘They won’t make it.’ OK just that guy in the Just Jared comment section but f*** him we’re crushing," read his tribute.

He also uploaded shared old screenshots from the early days of their relationship, including an email he wrote about meeting her, “I wanna get marriedb [sic].”

Koma added in his Instagram Story, “And I did,” to which Duff wrote on Sunday, “Haahahahaha dork!”

Duff also honoured their love with a sweet montage, captioned, "6 years into forever," to which Koma left a comment, saying, "Favorite day of my life."

Duff and Koma welcomed daughter Banks in 2018, one year before getting married. The couple has since welcomed daughters Mae and Townes in 2021 and 2024, respectively. Duff also shares son Luca, born in 2012, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.