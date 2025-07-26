Justin Bieber’s DAISIES dominates charts as singer reflects on troubled marriage

Justin Bieber reached a major milestone as his new single DAISIES soared to the top of the UK charts, giving him his eighth Number 1 hit.

The track, which leads his seventh studio album Swag, quickly became a fan favorite and marked his first solo chart-topper since Love Yourself in 2015.

The 31-year-old singer seemed to pour his heart into the album, sharing raw and emotional lyrics about love, struggles, and the challenges in his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

In DAISIES, he sang about moments of doubt and miscommunication, asking, “Do you love me or not?” and admitting that he understood when space was needed.

Another song from the album, Walking Away, hinted at tension between the couple but also offered reassurance.

The chorus painted a hopeful picture as Justin promised, “Baby, I ain’t walking away,” reflecting his vow to change and grow through their struggles.

The release came after months of speculation about Justin’s health and his marriage.

However, fans raised concerns as he appeared withdrawn in public and posted cryptic messages on social media.

Rumours of marriage trouble also circulated but the Peaches hitmaker made it clear in his music that he was committed to the mother of Jack.

For the unversed, the success of DAISIES placed Justin Bieber alongside legendary acts like Oasis, The Rolling Stones, and Sam Smith on the list of artists with the most UK Number 1 singles.