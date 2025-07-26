Nicole Scherzinger tears up talking about Liam Payne’s final project

Nicole Scherzinger tears up reminiscing Liam Payne in ‘Building the Band’

Nicole Scherzinger got emotional as she reminisced working with Liam Payne on his last project, Building the Band.

The singer and songwriter spoke about how it was a "full circle moment" moment for the late One Direction member.

Scherzinger was the X Factor judge who put the band together which included Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

In a recent episode of Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, the Buttons crooner said, "I put One Direction together, so it’s come full circle for us."

Payne served as a star judge of the Netflix original, where singers form groups without initially seeing each other.

"And then it’s full circle for Liam, because he had the success with One Direction," she continued. "And what did he bring? He brought the personal experience. He’s lived it, you know?"

The Where You Are singer went on to gush about Polaroid hitmaker saying that she was "blown away" by Payne’s expertise. "I'm so excited for people to see the show, because Liam just shines in the show."

Scherzinger further said that his experience with the band helped him in giving "really good advice from a very personal space."

The Tony winner later described Payne as being "in a great place" when they filmed the show, noting that the panel of judges "gelled so well."

Reflecting on the loss, Scherzinger told the host that she also hopes people can show more compassion to others since life can be "complicated."

She went on to say, "He was a dear friend of mine. And so I’m happy that people get to remember him in this beautiful light where he's shining."

Building the Band is now streaming on Netflix.