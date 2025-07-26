Bianca Censori brings drama to Seoul airport with Kanye West

Bianca Censori turned heads at the Seoul airport as she walked alongside her husband, Kanye West, in an outfit that captured attention.

The Australian architect kept her face partly hidden with her hand while wearing a khaki baseball cap and black sunglasses.

She stepped out in a fitted black top and matching leggings, but her fluffy knee high boots drew the most stares from travelers passing by.

Censori carried a large black Hermès Birkin bag, adding a flash of luxury to the look as she moved through the busy terminal.

West, 48, stayed beside her dressed in an all black outfit that included a hoodie, trousers and tall boots.

The couple have been traveling frequently this summer.

Earlier in July they were photographed at LAX, where the rapper's wife i wore a very different outfit. That look featured a henley shirt paired with briefs and white boots that reached her thighs.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's latest airport appearance showed how the pair continued to turn simple travel days into moments that caught the public eye.