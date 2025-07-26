What’s behind Travis Kelce’s sudden show of love for Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce gave fans a glimpse into his life off the field this week and made a statement at the same time.

The Kansas City Chiefs star shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from his offseason, but what caught everyone’s attention were the pictures with Taylor Swift.

For the first time, the tight end included his superstar girlfriend in his posts, showing moments they spent together among the 13 images he uploaded. Seven of them featured Taylor, making it clear she is a big part of his world.

A source told PEOPLE the post was not just another update. “It wasn’t random. It was intentional. They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become."

"They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever.”

Kelce captioned those photos, “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 100.” The pictures showed him posing with friends, family and Taylor, giving fans a rare peek into their life as a couple.

Support poured in instantly from fans and celebrities. Flavor Flav left a comment saying, “The whole world happy for y’all,,, may God continue to bless you and your families with happiness and pure joy,” while sports broadcaster Erin Andrews wrote, “FAVS.”

