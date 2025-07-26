Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos on co-hosting talk show as husband, wife

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on co-hosting live show

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently reflected on two years of working side-by-side as co-hosts of Live With Kelly and Mark, let alone their nearly three-decade-long marriage.

Despite the added time spent together on-screen, Consuelos revealed that their daily routines often take them in different directions once the cameras stop rolling.

“We work together in the morning and then we usually go off in our separate ways and we see each other for dinner,” he shared during the Running With the Wolves premiere in New York City on July 23.

It’s a dynamic that seems to work just fine for the longtime couple, who first met on All My Children in 1995 and tied the knot the following year.

Over the years, Ripa’s career on Live has seen multiple co-hosts come and go, from Regis Philbin to Michael Strahan and Ryan Seacrest.

In 2023, Consuelos officially joined her on the show, adding a new dimension to their partnership. While some might expect constant togetherness to be challenging, the couple credits their lasting bond to mutual appreciation and personal growth.

“I really like my wife. A lot,” Consuelos said with a smile.

“The love’s always going to be there, but I really like my wife.” Ripa echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the strength of their shared history and trust.

“We have a shared history and there’s something really nice,” she explained, recalling moments when their children would ask if she and Consuelos were around for certain events.

“I go, ‘We were married for that!’” That long-spanning connection has become a meaningful part of their journey as partners and parents to three grown children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

Reflecting on what’s helped them thrive through the years, Ripa said it's about two people who "maintain their individuality while simultaneously grow together and build the other person up."

With nearly 30 years behind them, the couple continues to be a rare example of enduring love in the spotlight.