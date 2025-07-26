Travis Kelce takes significant step in relationship with Taylor Swift?

Fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were quick to speculate about a potential engagement after a recent Instagram post sparked rumours of a new ring on Taylor's finger.

However, it seems that the Swifties were mistaken.

According to E! News, the ring in question was actually Travis' Super Bowl rings, which Taylor was wearing in a photo taken backstage at one of her Eras Tour shows.

The post marked a significant milestone in the couple's relationship, as Travis took their relationship Instagram official by sharing photos of the two together.

This move comes after months of speculation about their romance, which began when Taylor attended one of Travis' games in October 2023.

The NFL star has been vocal about his relationship with Taylor, saying that he's proud to show her off on social media. "You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I'm not here to hide anything," he said on a June 2024 episode of Bussin' With The Boys.

"Like, that's my girl, you know what I mean, that's my lady, so I'm proud of that." He also shared how he's enjoyed watching Swifties become football fans, adding, "I've had fun with just about every aspect of it."

Travis has been smitten with Taylor's authenticity and self-awareness. "That's why I really started to really fall for her, how genuine she is around friends family," he explained.

"It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention and she just keeps it so chill."

The couple's relationship has been making headlines for months, and it seems that they're taking things one step at a time.