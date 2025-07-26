Travis Scott raves over Justin Bieber’s ‘Swag’ after tough competition

Travis Scott is vibing to Justin Bieber’s new album, Swag, just days after edging him out on the Billboard 200 charts.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, July 24, the Houston-born rapper shared a screenshot of Bieber’s track YUKON playing.

"For the record bro slid," he captioned the screenshot, lauding the Baby hitmaker.

Fans quickly flooded Scott’s replies, calling for a long-awaited reunion between the two artists.

"Make another song together," one fan wrote. Another echoed, "You two need to get back in the studio."

For the unversed, the duo first teamed up in 2015 on Maria I’m Drunk from Scott’s debut album Rodeo, which also featured Young Thug.

Then Kylie Jenner’s ex went on to name-check the 31-year-old pop sensation again in 2016 on Beibs in the Trap from Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, featuring NAV.

Scott’s praise for the Yummy chart topper comes just after a heated chart race between the two.

Last week, La Flame and his Cactus Jack crew dropped JACKBOYS 2, while the Stay singer surprised fans with his seventh studio album.

In the end, the 34-year-old rapper clinched the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, with Bieber landing just behind at No. 2.