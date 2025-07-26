Pedro Pascal refuses to stay quiet as he speaks up for global crisis

Pedro Pascal, iconic star who is best known for voicing out concerns and his bold aura, has recently spoke out about using his fame to shed light on what is happening around the world.

The 50‑year‑old actor has openly supported the Free Gaza Movement, wearing Protect The Dolls T‑shirts and sharing posts about the struggles faced by people in Gaza.

In an interview with Sky News, Pascal admitted that speaking up can be risky because his words are often twisted. “It’s very easy to get scared no matter what you talk about,” he said. “Things can get fractured and take on a life of their own.” Still, he made it clear he would “never shut up” about issues that matter to him.

He added: “It's sort of a business part of the way media can work really. There's one thing that you can say and no matter what your intention behind it, it is absolutely lost in all of these different headlines, I suppose, but I'll never shut up.”

The star will soon appear in The Fantastic Four First Steps where he plays Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic.

The film follows the superhero family as they confront Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson, who poses a grave threat to Earth.

The actor also shared how he manages anxiety as his career grows bigger.

“I notice, especially during this period of the summer 2020, and the kind of isolation and how long my FaceTimes were, and my phone conversations, that I had started to make an effort to engage more, having previously lost that option in many ways.

“I can think back on high school, and college, and I was always such a talker with friends. Conversations on the phone, and then I don’t know how many days had gone by where we stopped doing that.”