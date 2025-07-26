Sofia Vergara goes through second knee surgery

Sofía Vergara shares new medical update

Sofía Vergara is on the road to recovery once again. The Modern Family star gave fans a health update on July 25, sharing on Instagram that she recently underwent a second knee surgery.

In a lighthearted selfie posted from a medical room, Vergara, 53, appeared calm and upbeat while wearing a hospital gown and wristband.

Another photo showed her leg in a grey brace, with a white bandage covering her knee. “It’s done,” she captioned the post. “Round 2.”

While Vergara hasn’t shared the exact reason behind her surgeries, this marks her second knee operation in just over a year.

She first revealed the news of her initial surgery in April 2024, when she was being cared for by then-boyfriend Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon. The two later split in January 2025 after dating for over a year.

Despite keeping specific medical details private, Vergara’s openness in documenting her recovery has drawn support from fans and followers.

Her cheerful spirit in the post reflects her resilient attitude, something long appreciated by her audience both on and off screen.

Known for her role as Gloria on Modern Family and more recently starring in Griselda, Vergara continues to balance her acting career while focusing on her health.

Though the surgeries may have temporarily slowed her down, her candid post signals she's pushing forward with optimism.

With no official timeline shared for her full recovery, it’s clear Vergara is keeping things positive as she works through the healing process.