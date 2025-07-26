Angelina Jolie stunned as daughter starts new life with girlfriend

Angelina Jolie had been locked in a long custody battle with Brad Pitt since their split in 2016.

The fight got stretched for years until the two finally reached a settlement point last December.

The terms of the agreement were never made public but many believed that Jolie kept primary custody of their six children while Pitt received visitation rights.

That complicated situation had changed in recent years as the children grew older and started building lives of their own.

Zahara, now 20, left for Spelman College in Atlanta. Jolie shared earlier this year that one of her sons was living in her New York apartment, which many assumed was Maddox, 23, while Pax, 21, continued to spend most of his time in Los Angeles.

The youngest of the family, 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne still stayed with their mother but reports claimed that Shiloh moved in with her rumoured girlfriend Keoni Rose.

Although Jolie had shown her support for Shiloh, a source said she found it hard to watch her children leave home one by one.

"Angelina feels like, one after the other, she’s losing them," the source revealed.

"Maddox is totally settled in New York and barely comes home anymore - he’s doing his own thing and loving the freedom. Zahara’s away at school full time and Pax is hardly around either. And now Shiloh has moved out.

The insider continued, "Angelina’s spent the last two decades building her entire world around her children, and now that they’re starting to branch out on their own, she’s left trying to figure out who she is outside of being a full-time mother. It doesn’t help that she’s being forced to stay in Los Angeles against her wishes because of her custody agreement."

For Angelina, it was bittersweet shift, seeing her children step into their own lives while she learned how to let go.