‘Eddington’ star Micheal Ward faces severe legal charges

Micheal Ward faces abuse charges

Micheal Ward, British actor has been formally charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault by London’s Metropolitan Police.

The alleged incident involves a woman and is said to have taken place in January 2023.

Authorities confirmed the charges in an official statement on Friday, July 25, as per US Weekly.

“Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward, we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports,” said Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, acknowledging the emotional toll such cases can take on survivors.

Ward, 28, is expected to appear before Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 28.

During the hearing, he will have the opportunity to respond to the charges directly. The legal process is now underway, and the actor is expected to follow the standard procedure as required by the UK legal system.

In a public statement issued through Sky News on the same day, Ward addressed the situation, stating, “I recognize that proceedings are now ongoing, and I have full faith that they will lead to my name being cleared.”

The actor has firmly denied all allegations of misconduct.

Ward, best known for his role in Top Boy, is currently starring in the feature film Eddington, a darkly comic Western that also features performances from Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler.

Despite the legal situation, his work on the film continues to gain public attention.

As the investigation proceeds, the focus now shifts to the upcoming court appearance, where the legal process will continue.

Until then, the Metropolitan Police have made it clear that their priority remains supporting the individual who reported the alleged offense.

The case has stirred public interest given Ward’s rising profile in the film industry, but both legal authorities and Ward’s representatives are urging for due process to take its course without speculation.