Tori Spelling worried divorce would hurt Dean McDermott's ego

Tori Spelling is finding a partner who can handle her fame and power.

Tori Spelling has opened up about her reasons for staying in a lengthy marriage with her now ex-husband, Dean McDermott, despite feeling it was time to move on.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed that societal expectations and preconceived notions about her character contributed to her hesitation to leave the 18-year relationship, which ended in divorce in March.

In a candid conversation with Shannen Doherty on her podcast misSpelling, Spelling explained her reluctance to file for divorce.

"One of my biggest fears, and this perhaps did make me stay longer, is I feel like in our world it's difficult to be with a man and have him not feel emasculated," she said. "Not by our doing, but by who we are and have been labeled by society."

Spelling acknowledged that she and Doherty are not just women who make money, but women who possess power and fame, which can affect dynamics within a relationship.

"We’re women that have fame," she added, noting that she has lived in the public eye her entire life. "I don't know any different. I feel guilty."

"Like, how am I ever gonna be with a man and he doesn’t feel like less than me just because of my status?" Spelling asked.

Doherty was optimistic, suggesting that Tori could find someone who values her accomplishments, but Spelling wasn't as confident.

"I disagree with you," she replied. "Every guy that I’ve ever been in a relationship with, I always say, There’s a lot of s*** that goes along with me. I’m sorry, there’s the Tori Spelling of it all."

Tori noted that she's maintained a cordial relationship with her ex-husband, Dean McDermott, and his new girlfriend, Lily Calo.

"I like Lily a lot. It's not bad. It's just you know, it's different. Right?" she said, describing their current family dynamics.

The actress revealed that she even attends family meals with the new couple, adding, "We're co-parenting very well right now," referring to her and Dean's five children.