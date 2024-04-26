Annie Potts reacts to ‘Young Sheldon’ cancellation: ‘stupid business move’

Annie Potts is enraged over the cancellation of 'Young Sheldon' despite the show being popular

Annie Potts got hot under the collar following the abrupt cancellation of Young Sheldon.

According to Variety, reported on Thursday, April 25, the actress, who played MeeMaw in the Big Bang Theory prequel, put forward her thoughts on the show, set to conclude on May 16.

"I still don’t understand why they cancelled it," she expressed dismay. Potts went on to brand the cancellation as "It just seemed like such a stupid business move."

The 71-year-old actress explained she is puzzled by CBS’s ruling to end the widely lauded series.

Additionally, a few days after Young Sheldon wrapped up the production of its seventh and final season last week, Potts and her co-star Iain Armitage laid bare their feelings as the show is near its end.

"It’s been really, really, really emotional. I mean, it’s half of Ian’s life, and it's been a 10th of mine, but at 70, that feels insignificant," Potts said at that time.

Meanwhile, Armitage, who played the socially awkward 14-year-old genius Sheldon Cooper in the sitcom, said, "It’s definitely hard to end, and getting to work with such incredible people will always make it harder."

"I feel so lucky for seven wonderful years," he added.

Armitage, 15, was eight years old when Young Sheldon premiered in 2017.