Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper to get engaged?

Family of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid see the couple getting along very well

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s fans and family have reportedly been hoping for the two to "get engaged soon."

A source told Entertainment Tonight, that friends and family hope for them to get engaged as the couple's relationship has been going 'well'.

"Everything is going well with Gigi and Bradley and they’re really happy in their relationship," the source said.

Continuing on the subject, the source added: "Their friends and family would love to see them get engaged soon, but also know that they are on their own path and timeline."

The couple is said to have already discussed their future together.

As the insider told: "Communication has always been key between the two of them and they are both open and honest with each other about their future."

"They are also both dedicated when it comes to their work commitments and projects, loved ones, and parenthood. They have similar goals, which makes it very easy for them to connect."