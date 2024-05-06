Buckingham Palace makes special request in honour of King Charles' Coronation anniversary

The post featured various clips of highlights including the carriage procession, concert and Charles meeting royal fans

Buckingham Palace, representing King Charles and Queen Camilla, made a heartfelt plea to fans as they celebrate the first anniversary of their coronation today, Monday, May 6th.



The Royal Family has requested people to share their cherished memories of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation, commemorating the significant day.

It's believed that Charles wishes to honour the anniversary "in his mother's mould," with minimal extravagance, given that his accession is deeply intertwined with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

And the Royal Family account tweeted at about 8.20am this morning: 'Today marks the first anniversary of The King and Queen's Coronation in Westminster Abbey.

'As well as the service itself, the Coronation Weekend saw a carriage procession through central London, a fly-past, a Royal Salute by 4,000 troops in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, a Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle and a UK-wide volunteering initiative. What's your favourite memory of the weekend?'

It comes as the Archbishop of Canterbury praises Charles's 'sense of duty' as he returned to public-facing events following his cancer diagnosis.

Charles attended three events last week as he resumed public-facing royal duties, indicating the positive effect of the cancer treatment he is receiving as an outpatient.