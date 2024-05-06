Fans bash Kim Kardashian for fail photoshopped pictures: 'Addicted'

Kim Kardashian, 43, is facing criticism from her followers following the release of new images that seem to show features that have been Photoshopped, specifically the bags beneath her eyes. When the pictures were shot, Kardashian was at her son Saint's basketball game, and her face looked very different.



Kardashian was pictured cuddling her 4-year-old son Psalm as they arrived at the theatre in Calabasas, California, while trying to hide her cheeks behind shades.

Kim looked carefree in a low bun, black jeans, an oversized jacket, flip-flops and sunglasses. Her newly dyed blond hair completed the ensemble. Psalm wore sneakers, jean shorts, and a sports jersey.

Reddit users were quick to call attention to inconsistencies with the images, pointing out that close-ups were unaltered, exposing lumps beneath Kardashian's eyes and giving her a more genuine appearance. Her lips were more full than usual and her cheekbones seemed pristine in the distant photos, which raised questions about possible editing.

Many admirers conjectured as to what might have happened, with some linking Botox and cosmetic surgery—rumors that have dogged Kardashian for years—to the changes.



When comparing "paid paparazzi pics" to "normal paparazzi pics," a Reddit member made the observation that the modified images lacked the distinct puffiness present in the unprocessed ones.

"What are those lumps under her glasses?" one user asked, with another suggesting Botox and claiming Kardashian is "addicted to it." Comments ranged from critiques of her appearance to observations that she no longer looked like herself.