Kim Kardashian's Tom Brady Roast appearance end in boos

Kim Kardashian gets mixed reviews from fans

Kim Kardashian recently walked to the stage in the thick of cheers that soon turned to boos at the Tom Brady Roast.



The reality star and businesswoman, who took the stage, holding a glass of champagne in hand, was initially welcomed with a round of applause.

However, the crowd started booing at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

She held back to give a nod, noting: “All right, all right, all right.”

Kardashian noted that she and Brady were the talk of the town, sparking dating rumours some time ago.

She explained: "I know there were some rumours that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release a tape."

Continuing on the subject, she added, "But I do know it would never work out," noting that Brady is a former athlete with strong cheekbones and "silky hair."

She went on to claim that Brady reminded her "too much" of her stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner.

She said: "Oh, part of me thinks you would want to [date] me just to try on my clothes."

Getting back to Kim, Brady later took the stage and roasted the reality TV star too.

He expressed gratitude for the Skims founder, bringing up her former husband Kanye West.

He added: "Thank you so much for being here. I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are home with their dad."