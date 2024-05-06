Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament sings praises of 'incredibly prolific' Taylor Swift

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament sang praises about Taylor Swift

Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament and his bandmate Eddie Vedder recently made a bold declaration about Taylor Swift.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Ament and his fellow singer Vedder praised the Fortnight singer’s music for her willingness to experiment with music, suggesting an "anti-pop" approach.

The bassist said: "I think she's, you know, I think she's not afraid to change and change in a way that maybe is kind of anti-pop in some ways, you know? "Which is, I have huge props for that."

Speaking highly of the Antihero hitmaker, the Pearl Jam lead vocalist shared: "I know from my daughter that she's really kind of incredible at planting these little hidden codes. And she changes it up, and there's talk about what she played that night."

"And you know, she's incredibly prolific. So she's able to just kind of keep putting out music and putting out music."

The musician's comments from the interview went viral, causing a wave of positive comments from fans.

One fan commented: "Talent recognizing talent. I’m here for it!!"

Another user chimed in, adding: "You know you've made it when Vedder compliments you”

Meanwhile, a third gushed: "I have always dreamed of a @pearljam and @taylorswift collaboration! My heart would explode!"