Italian model 'fired' from Met Gala after 'upstaging' Kylie Jenner

Italian model Eugenio Casnighi claimed he got fired from Met Gala after "upstaging" Kylie Jenner at last year's ceremony.



The 26-year-old handsome hunk released a video on TikTok, revealing that he will not be a part of this year's fashion event as his beauty diverted the attention of viewers from Hollywood A-listers.

Eugenio, who served as a model and greeter in 2021 and 2023 at the Gala said, "I’ve never talked about this because I've been under NDA, but funnily enough they fired me so I can say whatever I want now."

The model started his video with a viral picture of him standing next to the beauty mogul at last year's event. He added, "I just got fired from the Met Gala."

Eugenio said that he was informed on Friday that he would not be working as a greeter this year.

The model said in his video, "They let me know today that they cut me off, they fired me because I went viral last year. You made it about yourself so we can't work with you anymore."

It is pertinent to mention that the star-studded Met Gala 2024 is all set to take place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC. The ceremony is scheduled for Monday, May 6.