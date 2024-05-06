Prince Andrew receives new 'title' amid Royal Lodge row

Prince Andrew receives new 'title' amid Royal Lodge renovation claims

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father Prince Andrew - who might be successful melting hearts of his royal relatives - does not seem to win his status in public back in near future, according to a new report.

The Duke of York has received a new title from a royal commentator who slammed the disgraced royal as a "stubborn stain on the royal family."

Royal commentator Mark Dolan, on GB News, claimed: "Royal Lodge can be renovated, but Prince Andrew himself is beyond repair."

Mark continued: "Prince Andrew's vast palace in which he currently resides strikes highly inappropriate for a man who has brought such embarrassment and shame on the family, following his profoundly ill-advised friendship with known paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre scandal."

The commentator went on: "What can't be denied is that Prince Andrew is a stubborn stain on the Royal Family that no amount of Ariel Automatic will remove.



"The man previously known as Randy Andy, could become Handy Andy."



The comments come after reports that like his personal reputation, Andrew's 30 bedroom royal lodge is crumbling that may worsen his relationship with King Charles.

The two royal brothers, as per reports, struck a deal that allows Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson stayed in this luxurious abode in return for keeping it in good shape.

The property, part of the Windsor estate and worth £30million if you don't mind, is reportedly beset with problems including rising damp, cracks in the brickwork and unsightly peeling paintwork. This is hardly befitting the most revered family in the country, if not the world.



Andrew, as per Mirror, has been struggling to meet the £400,000 a year upkeep of Royal Lodge, and whilst the building falls into wrack and ruin, the Queen's former favourite son, who is no favourite with Charles these days, refuses to budge.



