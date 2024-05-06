King Charles, Prince William face criticism for treating Harry 'unfairly'

King Charles and Prince William have been advised to wholeheartedly welcome Prince Harry during his upcoming trip to the UK.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex will attend the Invictus Games event in London on May 8 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the multi-sport festival.

As per the reports, the former working royal will not be provided with any royal accommodation.

Now, royal expert Mark Dolan criticised the royal family for not letting Harry stay at the Buckingham Palace.

In conversation with GB News, he said, "I think it is wrong that Harry won't be staying at Buckingham Palace with his family...his other accommodation options are not great."

The royal commentator believes that the Duke of Sussex deserves fair treatment from the Monarch and the future King of the UK.

He added, "In families as in friendships, I think you should have forgiveness. I think Harry should be staying at Buckingham Palace."

"He should be a guest of honour. He should have more than a blink and you will miss it with his father, who let's not forget is battling cancer," Mark shared.