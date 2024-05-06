King Charles advised to consider Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie's future following royal disappointment

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson welcomed Princess Beatrice in 1988 and her younger sister Princess Eugenie in 1990

King Charles has recommended giving Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities by giving them number of engagements a royal historian has suggested.

Amid the current shortage of working royals, there is speculation that Prince Andrew's daughters, Beatrice, 35, and Eugenie, 34, could potentially fill some gaps in the royal diary, despite not being working members of the Royal Family.

Both King Charles, 75, and Princess Kate, 42, are currently facing battles with cancer, leading to a reduction in their public engagements.

Marlene Koenig, a royal historian, provided exclusive insights to GB News, detailing how Beatrice and Eugenie could be integrated into the Firm.

She said: "I wrote an article not long after the Queen died, saying maybe this is time for Beatrice and Eugenie.



"And my thought was, Beatrice and Eugenie already have offices covered by the sovereign grant.



"My thought was, [King Charles] can just provide Beatrice and Eugenie with a small number of engagements because they can't do the King's job and they can't do Catherine's job, but there are still the bread and butter engagements that need doing.

"There has been no announcement about divvying up the late Queen's patronages. Of course, some go automatically to Charles. But there are plenty of patronages that he can't do."

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have several private patronages, however, they do not carry out duties on behalf of the monarchy.

"But my point is that at this point, both Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie work and have jobs. They are private and they don't get any funding."

Koenig pointed out that King Charles would not have to worry about providing housing for two more working royals, as the York sisters already have homes.

It comes after having 10 patronages sisters have been excluded from the Royal Family website, as confirmed by a royal historian.

Due to their non-working member status within the Royal Family, Beatrice 35 and Eugenie 34 are not listed under "Members of The Royal Family" on the website.