CoppaFeel! Founder Kris Hallenga breathes her last at 38

Kris Hallenga dies at 38

CoppaFeel! Founder Kris Hallenga died at the age of 38 after battling breast cancer.

The health and empowerment advocate was previously diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 23 in 2009.

Her charity announced the big news, paying a tribute to the late founder for her undeniable services.

The statement read: "We share the sad news that our founder, boob chief, colleague, friend and queen of glittering turds, Kris, has died.”

"Kris was the biggest promoter of being ‘alive to do those things’. She approached life in a wildly creative, fun and fearless way, and showed us that it is possible to live life to the full with cancer.”

"In 2009 Kris was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer at the age of 23, after being turned away from her GP for over a year. By the time she was diagnosed, it was terminal. Kris’ ambition was for no one else to find themselves in her position and so CoppaFeel! was born, to ensure breast cancers are diagnosed early and accurately.”

The statement also mentioned that the best-selling author of Glittering a Turd had been living with secondary breast cancer for fifteen years.

In addition, it also praised the latter for "living life to full."