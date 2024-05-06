Dwayne Johnson's recent interaction with fan created buzz on social media: Watch

Dwayne Johnson's recent interaction with fan created buzz on social media

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson delights little fans with a quick fun game at Super mart.



During a trip to Target, the 52-year-old actor and former professional wrestler encountered a young fan. Rather than taking a picture or signing an autograph, the two played a game of rock, paper, and scissors together.

The child had challenged Johnson, and after that, there was a fierce rivalry between the two in the towel aisle, as shown in a video of the exchange that Johnson posted on Instagram on May 4.

Following a convincing round one victory for Johnson via — appropriately — "rock" tactics, the fighter graciously conceded the fight and proposed a rematch.

“Aw, come on, you know I’m going for the rock all the time. Want to go again?” he asked, and the young fan obliged.

After tying four times in a row, Johnson won the next round with "rock", but their rivalry continued.

Their match went on in other parts of the shop, beginning with two ties before — at last! — the actor's young admirer emerged victorious, defeating Johnson by using the strategy of "scissors."

The kid raised his hands in triumph, and the video concluded with a freeze frame reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto and the words, “Mission passed! Respect +”

Johnson thanked his rival for his perseverance in the caption, implying that they would face off again in the future.

"Gotta respect this kid’s tenacity — he ain’t taking an L in public from The Final Boss,” the actor wrote, adding, “You know I wasn’t leaving this store without making sure this kid gets his ‘I beat the Rock at Rock, Paper, Scissors’ story.' "

“Good job, kid,” he added. “Payback is coming!!”