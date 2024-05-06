Victoria Beckham gives insight on David Beckham's birthday bash

Victoria Beckham offers a sneak peek into husband David Beckham's birthday bash

Victoria Beckham recently took to her Instagram Stories to share photos from David Beckham’s intimate 49th birthday bash.

Offering glimpses from husband’s dinner at the upscale Canton Blue restaurant in London, the former Spice Girl wished the ex-football player a happy birthday.

She posted a carousel of pictures, calling him "the best daddy and husband."

Referring to her firstborn Brooklyn, the mother-of-three excused his presence.

Ahead of his birthday bash, David’s wife dropped tons of photos and videos, including a shirtless workout video that showcased his dedication, noting, "getting old together."

She captioned the birthday post: "Happy birthday David. I love us getting really old together! You aren’t far behind me!!!! You are our everything!!!! The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much xxxxx @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Although Beckham opted for a more low-key affair, Victoria on the other hand celebrated her 50th birthday party with various guests, including fellow Spice Girls, Eva Longoria, and Tom Cruise.

David shared snaps and snippets from what was more of a star-studded event, alongside a heartwarming Spice Girls reunion.

For the unversed, the English professional footballer tied the knot with the English fashion designer, singer, and TV personality back in 1999.