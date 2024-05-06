Why is Royal Family silent over Prince Archie’s birthday?

Meghan and Harry’s oldest child turns five today

Prince Archie is celebrating his fifth birthday today May 6, 2024.

Amid this, there has been curiosity among fans about why there hasn't been any public statement of the occasion from the Royal Family as Buckingham Palace has yet to issue a statement .

Meghan and Harry’s oldest child turns five today and although fans of the couple have taken to social media to show their support, the Royal Family has yet to do so publicly.

Instead of posting about Archie’s birthday, the official Royal Family Twitter account posted about the one-year anniversary of the Coronation, writing: “Today marks the first anniversary of The King and Queen’s Coronation in Westminster Abbey.

It is not clear whether the Royal Family sent a message to the couple privately.

However, one royal expert shared a simple explanation as to why the royals have ignored not just Archie, but also Lilibet and other members of the Firm such as York Princesses.

“In recent years and certainly since King Charles III's reign began in September 2022, we have only seen public messages from the Royal Family's social media accounts for working members of the Royal Family, such as the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal,” Hello!'s online royal correspondent Danielle Stacey said.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, and no longer carry out royal duties.



“Similarly, the palace doesn't typically share messages on the likes of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall's birthdays nor their children's special days.”

A source told Us Weekly last year: “There is no and has never been protocol for wishing happy birthdays to non-working members of the Royal Family.”