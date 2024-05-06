Meghan Trainor graces stage of American Idol

Meghan Trainor performed on American Idol as a guest star

Meghan Trainor recently graced the American Idol stage to perform Been Like This and To The Moon as a guest star.

Bringing her flare and excitement to the stage, Trainor is gearing up for her upcoming album Timeless, which is slated to release on June 7.

Lending her music expertise as a Season 22 coach, Trainor is being considered as a replacement for Katy Perry.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, American Idol judge Luke Bryan said: "I think Meghan's always been real fun. You know, that’s kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She’s] really witty, so certainly."

Meanwhile, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest opened up about his thoughts on Meghan Trainor, noting: "She was really good. Meghan is super talented, too, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun and spontaneous."

Additionally, Lionel Richie revealed that he is on lookout for a host, who has the ability to have fun if not more.

He shared: "It’s gotta be fun, but no ego. Because we’re gonna insult each other so much. And when you’re with Luke, he doesn’t know he’s killin’ ya."

For the unversed, American Idol is yet to announce the potential replacements with Perry announcing her departure earlier this year.