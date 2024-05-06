Britney Spears reveals major hints following mysterious hotel incident

After being hurt in a violent altercation, Britney Spears has alarmed her followers. The singer recently shared a mysterious remark regarding "ruined dreams."

An ambulance was summoned to the 42-year-old earlier this week while she was at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles following rumours that Britney had been hurt in a brawl. Her hair was messed up, and she was observed being led barefoot out of the hotel.

After accusing her mother Lynne Spears of being involved, Britney posted a message to her followers on Instagram.

She wrote, "Don't ever lose sleep over people who ruined your dreams - Britney Spears," over a background of pink.

Following what appeared to be a jab at the Toxic hitmaker by her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, the post was made.

Jamie Lynn celebrated her mother's birthday by posting a beautiful tribute on her Instagram Story. Maddie Briann Aldridge and Ivey Joan Watson, Jamie Lynn's two daughters, were shown posing with Lynne in the photo.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful mama," Jamie Lynn wrote. "She has a childlike spirit that brings magic to everything she does, and we are so blessed to have her."

Britney posted a cute old photo of herself holding one of her sons not long after. The singer and her ex-husband Kevin Federline are parents to two sons: Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline.