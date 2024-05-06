King Charles chooses birthday gift for Prince Archie aligning with Meghan Markle's wish?

Prince Archie celebrates his fifth birthday and King Charles has reportedly opted to send him a gift

It is believed that King Charles is taking into account Meghan Markle's preferences when selecting a birthday gift for Prince Archie, reported Mirror.

As Prince Archie celebrates his fifth birthday today Monday, May 6, reports suggest that his grandfather, King Charles, plans to give him a heartfelt gift.

While Harry will be back in the UK this week for an Invictus Games event, Meghan, Archie, and their daughter Lilibet will remain in the States. Nevertheless, it is believed that Charles will still send Archie a birthday present, even though they won't be together on this special occasion.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, the monarch will send his grandson a card and a small present to wish him a happy birthday. Tom told us: "There has even been talk that he will send one of his own watercolour paintings to Archie as a present as Meghan loves homemade gifts and dislikes extravagant expensive presents."

He continued: "But King Charles and his team are desperately worried that whatever the king sends to his grandson may be misinterpreted by Harry and Meghan. Charles famously gave Prince George a beautiful hand-made swing engraved on the seat with George’s name, but Harry has told him repeatedly that this sort of present is too grand for Archie."

Tom also claimed the King could reach out to his youngest son to organise a video call for his grandson's birthday. The royal author added: "King Charles dislikes new technology, but is desperate to keep in touch with his grandchildren on the other side of the Atlantic so he will certainly call Harry and wish Archie Happy Birthday.

"Charles been asking about video calling, but according to his aides, he's uncomfortable with the idea. If he makes an ordinary telephone call to Harry it means he can have a quick word with Archie without the need to talk to Meghan, a prospect that fills him with dread.",