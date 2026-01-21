Blake Lively claimed Justin Baldoni 'made a monster' of her, court docs reveal

Blake Lively branded Justin Baldoni a "rabid pig" after accusing him of "smearing" her in a past conversation with It Ends With Us author, as per a recent court document.

The 38-year-old actress's text messages to Colleen Hoover were unveiled in newly unsealed court records, ahead of a summary judgment hearing scheduled for January 22, via People.

The conversation between Lively and Hoover took place back in July 2024.

“... Despite his repeated disturbing behavior and acts, I still feel bad for him,” Lively's text meassage read. “To be reminded multiple times DAILY that he’s smearing me for … asking him not to sexually or emotionally harass me? For making his movie better? For calling in all the favors to turn out all the biggest musicians and entertainers to contribute to making his movie better? For leading a marketing campaign for free?”

The Gossip Girl alum continued, “I literally don’t know a single thing I’ve done that he can smear me about. Ryan says he should be writing me apology and thank you letters every day. And instead he chooses to make a monster outta me … but what’s my crime. I’ve only ever stayed focused on the work and given him EVERY opportunity to make it better. And he just keeps behaving like a rabid pig.”

Hoover showed her support for Lively and called out Baldoni's behaviour.

She replied, “Exactly. I think as women and mothers we’re taught to give grace until there’s nothing left of us, but in times like these sometimes it’s good to be reminded that grace is wonderful until it compromises your integrity.

“I sometimes start to feel bad too but I can guarantee you he hasn’t felt an ounce of guilt. He’s too busy playing victim while you work your ass off to make a better movie that he gets credit for.”